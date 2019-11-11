Maha govt formation Updates: Shiv Sena leaders hold late night meeting on plan of action

Will proceed on instructions by high command: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Maharashtra govt formation: There's a meeting at 10 am today. We will proceed according to the instructions from high command. But our original decision & decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition, that is the present position.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says end more important than journey
On Tuesday morning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Raaste ki parwaah karunga toh manzil bura maan jaaegi (If I care about the way, the destination will feel bad!)"
Shiv Sena minister agrees to resign from Centre
On Monday, Sena's lone Union Minister Arvind Sawant announced that he will be resigning from the post. "BJP has taken a lot of strides in Maharashtra in the pursuit of falsehood .. Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in Delhi government in such a false environment? And that is why I am resigning as the Union Minister," Sawant wrote on Twitter.
Shiv Sena leaders hold late night meeting on plan of action
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar & Anil Desai leave from Matoshree, residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
