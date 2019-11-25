Maha Govt Formation: Legally speaking, why BJP and Ajit Pawar are so confident

On Sunday, the Sena-NCP-Cong combine had its day in court. The top court asked the Centre to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.

In an unprecedented hearing on a Sunday, the apex court, however, did not grant any interim relief to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours and rather said that this issue would be dealt with only after perusing the two letters on Monday.

But legally speaking, the BJP is confident and everyone else is worried since legally speaking, everything has been done by the letter of the law. That’s why both Ajit Pawar and Amit Shah appear so confident.