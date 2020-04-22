Maha govt finds 'discrepancies' in report by Central team that suggested Mumbai could have over 6.5 lakh coronavirus cases by May 15

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 3,450 cases have been detected in the city. And while this seems like a high number, according to a report by The Hindu, it might soon multiply manifold. According to a five-member team from the Centre, the number can rise to an estimated 42,604 by the end of April, and can go up to 6,56,407 by May 15.

The data had reportedly caught the state government off guard, and they have since contested the methodology and tools used to arrive at these figures. Countering this, the Maharashtra government too made a presentation pointing out data discrepancies. However, the state has not entirely dismissed the data, and is reportedly structuring its response to the viral outbreak keeping the numbers in mind.