Maha govt announces new IAS transfers and appointments: Here's the complete list

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced new transfers and appointments of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Wednesday.
Here is a complete list of the new transfers/ appointments:
1. Arvind Kumar, IAS (1985), MD, MPCL, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Co-Operation), Co-Operation, Marketing and Textile Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.
2. Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (2005), has been posted as Secretary, State Human Rights Commission, Mumbai.
3. D.B.Gawade, IAS (2007), has been posted as Joint Secretary, Public Health Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.
4. Uday Jadhav, IAS (9999), Chief Executive Officer, National Rural Livelyhood Mission, Navi Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission, Mumbai.
