Maha govt announces new IAS transfers and appointments: Here's the complete list

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced new transfers and appointments of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Wednesday.

Here is a complete list of the new transfers/ appointments:

1. Arvind Kumar, IAS (1985), MD, MPCL, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Co-Operation), Co-Operation, Marketing and Textile Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

2. Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (2005), has been posted as Secretary, State Human Rights Commission, Mumbai.