Maha govt action plan gathers momentum, 2,455 squads have completed survey of 9.25 lakh people

Mumbai: Maharashtra government’s Cluster Containment Action Plan to trace,test and treat the coronavirus patients across the state is gathering momentum. As on date, a record 2,455 squads have completed the survey of 9,25,828 people across the state.

The plan is currently implemented in an area where three or more coronavirus suspects and positive patients are detected. The survey is carried out in three km radius by sending the members of the squad in each house.

In such areas the survey is carried out for continuous 14 days and in the event of detection of patient he or she is being sent to big hospitals. Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope told FPJ, “Now even if a single coronavirus case is detected, the surrounding area is considered as containment zone and door-to door survey is conducted by government squads.

To start with, the plan was implemented in areas where three or more patients were found. An area in the radius of three km from where the patient was found was treated as containment zone and surveyed for possible cases of infection.’’