Maha: DRI seize Indian fake currency worth Rs 18.75 lakhs, 1 arrested

Nagpur: The Nagpur Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a person and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) which was being smuggled from Bangladesh with a face value of Rs. 18.75 lakhs.

The accused person identified as Lalu Khan (38) was arrested on January 13. The seized currency include 386 notes of Rs. 2000 and 1191 notes of Rs. 500.