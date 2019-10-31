Mumbai: MU student arrested for printing fake Indian currency, was working for a popular online portal

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 23-year-old student who works as a delivery agent for printing and possessing fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 1.5 lakh. The boy was motivated to make his fake currency notes after he received fake currency as payment for products he delivered for an online portal.

The student, identified as Omkar Bhoir, was arrested last week. He is a graduate student from Mumbai University and works as a delivery agent for a popular online portal.

Inspector Yogesh Chavan said, “During interrogation, he said that since he found it difficult to identify fake currency, he decided to print fake notes,”

Bhoir had been looking up online videos for printing fake Indian currency notes, he had also recently purchased a printer for Rs 10,000. Following a tip-off, he was arrested last week and fake currency with a face value of Rs 1.5 lakh was seized from his Kandivali residence, said police.

“We found that he had in all printed fake notes with a face value of Rs 2.49 lakh,” said Chavan.

“He then tried using the fake notes to purchase fruits and vegetables. He would purchase something worth Rs 50 by paying with fake notes with the face value of Rs 500. In return, he would get Rs 400 in genuine notes,” Chavan said.