Maha: Dalit woman is set ablaze back to back incidents in 36 hours

Aurangabad: Maharashtra has the dubious distinction of being rocked by two incidents of women being set ablaze within 36 hours -- at Wardha and in Aurangabad.

While a 24-year-old college lecturer was set ablaze by a spurned suitor in Wardha's Hinganghat town on Monday morning, belated reports said on Sunday night, a 50-year old woman was assaulted and set ablaze in her home by a beer bar owner in Aurangabad's Andhari village.

She had resisted his overtures and attempts to barge into her home. Having suffered 95 per cent burns, she was battling for life at a government hospital.