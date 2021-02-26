Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray remembers Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Lokmanya Tilak on Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2021

Marathi Language Day (Marathi Bhasha Diwas) is celebrated annually on February 27 to mark the birth anniversary of famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj'.

Maharashtra government began celebrating 'Marathi Bhasha Diwas' after Kusumagraj's demise in 1999. The day is celebrated to recognize and honour Marathi literature.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Lokmanya Tilak and others in a virtual speech.

"My soil, my mother, my motherland...my mother tongue is Marathi. Its a matter of pride for us and it is everyone's duty to cherish this glory. In this spirit, let's move forward together with the goal of giving Marathi the status of an elite language till the next Marathi Bhasha Diwas," he said.

Uddhav said for the last several years they have been trying to give Marathi language the elite status. The matter is pending before the Central Committee for approval, he said.

"Those who refuse to give the Marathi language as an elite status should be told that it is the language of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If it weren't for Marathi, would you even be there today? Think about it. In my view, this one piece of evidence is enough to make Marathi an elite language," Uddhav said.

The Chief Minister also remembered Lokmanya Tilak on the occasion. "He had written an editorial -- Sarkarche doke thikanavar ahe ka? (Is the government sane?) --in Marathi which shocked the British," he said.

Uddhav said English is an important language but we should also pay attention to Marathi. "We don't have any problem with any other language but because of it my language should not become weak, and we must pay attention to this," he added.