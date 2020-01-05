Maha CM has sent final list of portfolio allocation for Governor’s approval, says Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them for approval.

"About portfolio allocation, I am also waiting like all of Maharashtra. According to my information, the Chief Minister has sent the final list to Raj Bhavan at 7:30 pm today itself," Patil's tweet, roughly translated in English from Marathi, read. In the tweet, the Nationalist Congress Party leader also expressed the hope that the Governor will soon approve the list sent by the Chief Minister.