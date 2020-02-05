Maha Cabinet clears Rs 2,820 cr sewage treatment plan in 391 urban bodies

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the first phase of sewage treatment in 391 ubran local bodies across the state. FPJ in today's edition broke the urban development department's proposal moved for the cabinet nod.

Nearly 9758.57 million litre of sewage is generated per day in the jurisdiction of 391 urban local bodies in the state. Of which the sewage treatment facility for 7747.24 million liter per day which is 79% but not adequate as per the National Green Tribunal's recent order. Sewage treatment of additional 2011.91 million litre per day will have to be developed as per the NGT order.