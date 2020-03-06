Maha Budget 2020: MVA govt plans two rural and urban road development schemes worth Rs 2,501 cr

Maharashtra government has laid emphasis on infrastructure development across the state. This is in addition to Rs 2 lakh crore transport infrastructure project currently under various stages of implementation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the rest of Maharashtra.

The state government has proposed Rs 3,500 crore to complete the Konkan Marine Highway in three years, Rs 15,000 crore ring road of 170 km to divet the traffic entering the Pune city from outside. The government will launch construction of 40,000 km of road under Rural Road Development Scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,501 crore and Urban Road Development Scheme of Rs 1,000 crore in 2020-21.

DCM Ajit Pawar said the financial restructuring of the Rs 55,000 crore Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has saved the interest outgo following the allocation of Rs 8,500 crore. Krishi Samruddhi Kendra at 20 places along the Samruddhi Expressway will be developed.