Maha ATS seizes 14kg MD worth Rs 5.6cr

Mumbai: In a major drug haul on Saturday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two men and seized 14.3 kg of mephedrone or MD worth Rs 5.6 crore. The accused duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off received by senior inspector Daya Nayak of ATS about a drug deal that was likely to take place at 3 pm on Friday, a trap was laid near Madhuban Bar and Restaurant in Vile Parle (E).

Accordingly, when two people matching the description shared by the informer arrived, police confronted them.

When frisked, they were found in possession of the MD drugs. The accused duo, identified as Mahendra Parshuram Patil, 49 and Santosh Balasaheb Aadke, 29, were was found carrying drugs in two separate bags.

While Patil was carrying a Skybag containing 2.1 kg of MD, Aadke was carrying another bag containing 2.2 kg of the same drug.

During interrogation, the accused duo revealed, they were on their way to supply the drugs to a city-based drug peddler. Aadke, on further interrogation, admitted to be in possession of another consignment of the same drug, which was stashed away in a godown in Saswad taluka of Pune. A police team went to the said spot and has recovered 10 kilograms of MD.

Police said, in total, they seized over 14.3 kilograms of MD from the duo, which is worth over Rs 5.60 crore. The accused duo were produced in a NDPS court in Sewree on Saturday, where they were remanded to police custody for seven days.