Maha Assembly Winter Session: Opposition Protests Against State Govt & Health Minister Over Civic Hospital Deaths; Video |

Nagpur: The opposition parties in Maharashtra, amid the ongoing state assembly winter session, protested against the state government and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant over the deaths that occurred in the state government hospitals.

The leader of the opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ambadas Danve, held a board in his hands during the protests, which had the names of areas and the number of deaths in the government hospital of the areas written on the board. He also wore an oxygen mask as a part of the protest.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session | Opposition parties protest against the State Govt and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant over deaths that occurred in the Govt hospitals across the state." pic.twitter.com/10Iw7ZBr5u — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Nanded Govt Hospital Tragedy

Earlier on October, 24 people, including 12 infants, died at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded, allegedly due to a shortage of medicines.

The incident was reported at Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital here due to the alleged scarcity of medicines.

Dr Shyamrao Wakode, in-charge Dean of the Medical College, said that the deceased were suffering from various ailments, including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, etc.

"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours...12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, etc.). Due to the transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us. We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen. Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed," he said.

The deaths in government hospitals in Chandrapur, Nanded, Kalwa (Thane) and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar were also protested by the opposition parties, who held the state government and health minister responsible for the lack of facilities in the hospitals.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs hold protest and raise slogans on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan against the central government's decision to ban onion exports pic.twitter.com/r0d0Golktd — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Protest On Centre's Decision To Ban Onion Exports

Earlier, on Monday, the opposition leaders staged a protest on the third day of the assembly winter session against the centre's decision to ban onion exports.

The opposition also demanded an increase in the MSP (minimum support price) of onions and financial aid to farmers affected by seasonal rain. Slogans were raised against the government during the protest.

India has prohibited the export of onions till March 2024, as per an official notification issued last week.

The DGFT notification said the export of onions will be, however, allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the requests made by the countries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the onion issues and opposition protests, said, "We have given Rs 10,000 crore-12,000 crore in the past 1.5 years to farmers for the losses that occurred due to unseasonal rainfall. We have also given relief beyond the NDRF norms.

"Speaking on the centre's decision to ban onion exports, Shinde said, "The government is in talks with the centre, and all the possible help will be given to farmers and consumers' benefits will also be considered. We are also perusing the issue with the central government. The government is committed to providing relief to the farmers."