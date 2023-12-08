Maharashtra: On Day 2 Of Winter Session, Opposition Stages Walkout As Govt Refuses Debate On Reservation Policy, Compensation To Farmers

File image

On the second day of the winter session of the state legislature, opposition parties staged a walkout in the state assembly over denial of a full-fledged debate on the reservation policy and compensation to farmers reeling under crop losses due to untimely rains.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, group leader Nana Patole, Jayant Patil of the NCP and others insisted that immediate discussion of these issues be initiated. However, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he will allow it later. This irked the opposition leaders and led to the walk out.

Patole said the government was not serious on the important issue affecting a large number of farmers, especially cotton and orange growers. Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) and Varsha Gaikwad (Congress) were heard shouting anti-government slogans on the stairs of Vidhan Bhawan along with others.

Issue of ban on use of sugar cane juice for making ethanol discussed

In another matter, Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar pacified the Opposition over the issue of the Central ban on use of sugar cane juice for manufacturing Ethanol. Pawar said that had a discussion with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and tried to speak to Union for Trade and Commerce, Piyush Goyal.

Pawar informed the House that the issue was discussed with Union Minister for Transport and Highways, NItin Gadkari who had invited him for further discussion. Pawar admitted that ethanol manufacturers will be in trouble as on five percent seed capital they have raised institutional loans to the tune of 95 percent and will face consequences if the ban is not revoked.