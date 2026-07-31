MADC Seeks Expert To Conduct Techno-Economic Study Of Proposed Vadhavan Offshore Airport In Palghar | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) has invited bids to appoint a technical consultant for preparing a Detailed Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) and associated studies for the proposed Vadhavan Offshore Airport in Palghar district, marking another step towards the state's plan to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) third airport.

According to the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) issued on Thursday, the proposed airport is planned near Kore in the Vadhavan Port region and is envisioned as India's first greenfield offshore international airport, to be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The airport has been proposed to meet the region's long-term aviation needs as passenger traffic in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to grow. MADC said the project is intended to augment airport capacity in the coming decades while leveraging the strategic location of Vadhavan Port to create an integrated network linking air, sea, rail and road transport.

The proposed offshore airport will be developed in phases and is planned to eventually handle around 90 million passengers annually. It will be designed to ICAO Aerodrome Code 4F standards, featuring precision approach capabilities initially under CAT II with provision for upgradation to CAT III, a parallel runway system, full-length parallel taxiways, modern passenger terminals, cargo and logistics facilities, integrated city-side development and supporting aviation infrastructure.

Unlike conventional airports, the project is proposed on reclaimed land and will involve extensive marine engineering, offshore reclamation, coastal protection and maritime infrastructure works.

MADC said it has already completed a pre-feasibility study, which identified Kore Beach in Palghar district as the most suitable location for the airport. An Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) Survey has also been conducted, and the Government of Maharashtra has approved the identified site.

However, the tender document states that if the proposed site is not approved by any statutory or competent authority, the selected consultant will be required to undertake a fresh pre-feasibility study and OLS survey for an alternative location at its own cost, without any additional financial liability on MADC.

The selected consultant will prepare the detailed techno-economic feasibility report and undertake related studies covering marine engineering, offshore reclamation, airspace integration, environmental clearances, road, rail and sea connectivity, financial structuring, bid process management and obtaining statutory approvals until the selection of a private concessionaire under the PPP model.

As part of the assignment, the consultant will also conduct stakeholder consultations with airlines, cargo operators and other aviation stakeholders to validate passenger traffic projections and assess route development potential.

According to the tender schedule, bid documents are available for download from July 30, while the pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 17. Online bid submission will commence on August 20 and close on September 2 at 3 pm and earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 50 lakh.

The proposed airport is expected to complement the upcoming Vadhavan Port and strengthen long-term aviation and logistics infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which is projected to witness sustained growth in passenger and cargo traffic over the coming decades.

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