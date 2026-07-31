'Fill Over 16,000 Vacant Police Posts, Strengthen Law & Order': Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government urgently fill more than 16,000 vacant posts in the police force, alleging that the shortage of personnel was contributing to the deterioration of law and order across the state.

Gaikwad accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of failing to strengthen the police department and said the vacancies should be filled through a time-bound recruitment programme.

“The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police have a distinct identity, but their image has suffered considerably under the BJP-led Mahayuti government,” Gaikwad said, alleging that political interference and pressure were already affecting the functioning of the police force.

She claimed that the state was witnessing a rise in crime, growing concerns over women’s safety and an increase in cybercrime, while Mumbai’s traffic system was also under considerable strain.

Gaikwad said Maharashtra ranking second in the country in terms of crime was a matter of concern, particularly when the police force itself was struggling with a severe shortage of manpower.

“It is not possible to maintain law and order by forcing an understaffed police force to work 12 to 14 hours a day,” she said.

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, Gaikwad alleged that he was unable to focus adequately on the Home Department because of political activities, including attempts to split political parties and “buy” MLAs and MPs.

She also criticised the government’s claims regarding police modernisation, alleging that the process remained largely confined to announcements and paperwork.

“The 16,000 vacant posts are not merely a figure on paper. They represent a major question mark over the security of Maharashtra,” Gaikwad said.

She urged the government to immediately fill all vacant positions and strengthen the police force through adequate manpower, modernisation and better working conditions for personnel.

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