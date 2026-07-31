Ulhasnagar's Cash-Strapped Civic Body Faces Backlash Over ₹65 Lakh Guwahati 'Study Tour' For Corporators |

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), already under severe financial strain, has come under fire after spending around ₹65 lakh on a study tour for corporators in Guwahati, Assam. The expenditure has sparked a political row and widespread criticism on social media, with citizens accusing the civic body of prioritising luxury over essential public services.

The study tour was organised from July 22 to July 26 under the aegis of the Mumbai-based All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG). According to administrative approval issued by the UMC Secretary's office, the programme was designed to train corporators on legislative procedures, civic administration, ward development planning, file processing and methods of raising questions in municipal proceedings.

The training sessions were conducted at the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. Official estimates placed the cost of accommodation, meals, local transportation, project visits and training material at ₹52,980 per corporator. In addition, the civic body sanctioned ₹21,740 per person towards Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai air travel, taking the total expenditure for the programme to nearly ₹65 lakh.

Although 76 corporators were expected to participate, a few reportedly remained absent.

The controversy intensified after photographs and videos circulated on social media allegedly showed several corporators travelling with family members. The viral images have prompted questions over whether the expenses of accompanying family members were borne privately or whether any public funds were used. The civic administration has not issued any clarification on this aspect.

The timing of the expenditure has become the focal point of public criticism. UMC is currently battling a severe financial crunch, with outstanding liabilities reportedly touching around ₹700 crore. Several contractors' payments remain pending, while the civic body is also struggling to clear dues, including payments related to water supplied by MIDC.

Residents argue that the municipality has failed to adequately address pressing civic issues such as pothole-ridden roads, irregular water supply, poor sanitation, clogged drainage systems and inadequate maintenance of municipal schools. Against this backdrop, many taxpayers have questioned whether spending ₹65 lakh on an outstation training programme was justified.

Opposition Leader Anjali Salve criticised the expenditure, stating that the civic administration should focus on resolving the city's pressing civic problems instead of spending public money on expensive tours. She said the municipality's priority should be strengthening basic infrastructure and improving essential public services rather than organising programmes perceived as extravagant.

Former corporator Bhagwan Bhalerao also questioned the decision, alleging that the civic body had indulged in unnecessary expenditure despite facing an acute financial crisis. He said the city continues to suffer from a severe lack of basic amenities, making such spending difficult to justify.

Defending the initiative, Mayor Ashwini Nikam maintained that study tours play an important role in enhancing corporators' understanding of municipal governance and administrative procedures. According to the Mayor, such training equips elected representatives with better knowledge of legislative functioning, planning and execution of development projects, ultimately benefiting civic administration.

However, the explanation has done little to calm public sentiment. Citizens continue to express anger over what many describe as a misplaced priority at a time when the municipal corporation is struggling to meet its financial commitments and deliver basic civic services.

The controversy has now evolved into a broader debate on fiscal responsibility and accountability in local governance, with growing demands for greater transparency in the utilisation of public funds. As criticism mounts, the Guwahati study tour has become a symbol of the widening disconnect between civic spending priorities and the day-to-day concerns of Ulhasnagar residents.

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