Mumbai: BMC Reshuffles Ward Officers, Deputy Municipal Commissioners Across Key Civic Departments

The BMC has transferred and reassigned several ward officers and deputy municipal commissioners in a major administrative reshuffle | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The BMC administration on Thursday carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and reassigning several Assistant Municipal Commissioners, also known as ward officers, and Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) across key civic wards and departments with immediate effect.

Key Administrative Transfers

Under the orders, Prithviraj Chavan, recently promoted from ward officer to DMC, has been appointed DMC of the Central Purchase Authority. Gajanan Bellale, who headed A Ward, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of the Assessment and Collection (Property Tax) Department.

Alka Sasane has been shifted from the Markets Department to take charge of M/East Ward, where she had earlier served. She was most recently posted to S Ward and later C Ward.

New Ward Postings Announced

Among other postings, Swapnaja Kshirsagar has been given additional charge of the Property Tax Department along with G/South Ward. Ujjwal Ingole has been posted to A Ward, Yogita Kole to T Ward, while Sunil Mane will head C Ward with additional charge of the Markets Department. Vanita Kokate has been given full-time charge of K/South Ward.

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Meanwhile, Jagdish More has been appointed Assistant Commissioner of N Ward, replacing Maruti Pawar, who retired from service. More was previously serving in the Solid Waste Management Department and had earlier headed A Ward.

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