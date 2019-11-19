LPG cylinder blast kills 1 in Ulhasnagar

Thane: One person died and another sustained injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel in Ulhasnagar on Monday afternoon. According to the Fire department, the cylinder exploded at Satguru hotel.

The deceased has been identified as Govind Jadhav (32). The injured, Dhiraj Verma (29), had come for lunch to the hotel. Ulhasnagar fire station officials said they received a call around 3.30 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to spot.

They succeeded in dousing the fire within an hour. Officials said the cylinder was leaking and it suddenly caught fire. The fire then spread to the whole hotel.

An ambulance rushed the injured to a private hospital for treatment. While doctors declared Jadhav dead before addmission, Verma was referred to another hospital in Thane for further treatment.