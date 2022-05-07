Loudspeaker row: Mumbai Police files two cases for not following Supreme Court order

In the ongoing row over loudspeaker in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police on Saturday filed two cases for not following Supreme Court order over loudspeakers.

Today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking over the matter said that the loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra is over and called upon the Centre for a policy for the country.

"I think the issue of loudspeakers is over ... work will be done according to law ...There is peace in Maharashtra, some people were trying to spoil the situation in the state but they have been given a befitting reply. There should be a policy for the whole country regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious places," Raut said while speaking to reporters.

Alleging that attempts are being made to "divide the Hindu society", the Shiv Sena leader said that the people of the community are also unhappy since the temples have also stopped using loudspeakers for 'Aarti (prayers)'.

On the contrary, the Pune unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has said that it will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the police stations across the city if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques.

The MNS demanded assurance in writing from the Maulvis of the mosques to stop praying using loudspeakers to maintain the law and order in the city.

The MNS chief Raj Thackeray had held a rally in Aurangabad on May 1 and lambasted the ruling Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the issue of loudspeakers. He had set a May 3 deadline for the removal of the loudspeakers from mosques. He had also threatened that "his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa with double the volume of 'Azaan' (Muslim prayers) in front of the mosques if the state government doesn't act within the deadline".

(with agency inputs)



Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:50 PM IST