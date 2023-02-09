Long queues at Mumbai international airport; CSMIA responds

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport/ Representative image | File Photo

Over the past several weeks, huge queues are being witnessed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

On Thursday at around 5.30 am, a long line of passengers were seen waiting just to get into the security check zone at the airport.

Several passengers took to Twitter to complain about the incident. While responding to the complaints, the CSMIA responded saying that the queuing management process is being monitored closely.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition of passengers at the airport. Please note, the queuing management process is closely being monitored," the CSMIA stated.

"Parents with children, senior citizens and passengers with reduced mobility are being given prioritised," they added.

Crazy scenes @ Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. Such a long line to just get into security check zone. & this is @ 5.30 am. Security check will be an added time.

Maybe its time @JM_Scindia visits airports again? What's happening @CSMIA_Official - efficiency levels used to be so high pic.twitter.com/zJtuhRegIr — Nandan (@gaurinandan) February 9, 2023

Earlier on Monday morning as well, crowds of people were seen waiting outside the immigration counter.

Passengers have claimed that the situation is due to several immigration counters being closed at the airport.

Huge crowd waiting for immigration at Mumbai International Airport at 4.45 AM on 6th… Very few officers in duty resulting in only 4/5 counters are operational .. pic.twitter.com/1iVFMcI5t2 — RNA (@RNA1925) February 5, 2023

In December last year, similar chaos was with passengers having to wait for three to four hours in queues due to surge in international arrivals.

Passengers were also seen cheering for co-passengers who were making it past immigration.

Escape from Alcatraz. Passengers cheering for every person who escapes immigration. What have we reduced ourselves to @CSMIA_Official @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/w99AbX10GS — Sudhir Shenoy (@ssudhir9524) December 20, 2022

