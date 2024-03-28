Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Amol Kirtikar Seeks Exemption From ED Appearance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar requested exemp tion from appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged involvement in the khichdi scam on Wednesday - the same day the party announced him as its candidate from the Mumbai North- West constituency

Kirtikar's lawyer Dilip Satle reached the ED office at Ballard Pier and submitted an application stating that Kirtikar is unable to appear for questioning due to a scheduled commitment. He said the summons were is sued at a very short notice and requested that Kirtikar be given more time to appear The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

Gajanan Kirtikar, Amol Kirtikar's father and a member of the Ek nath Shinde faction, is the current MP from the Mumbai North-West. He reportedly wishes to contest the election from the same seat again.

The ED is investigating the scam worth Rs6.37 crore, which was committed during the pandemic. It is alleged that part of the cheated money was received in Kirtikar's account. The police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had recorded Kirtikar's state ment last October.

Reacting to the ED summons, a BJP leader posted on social media that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate had allegedly received Rs1.65 crore as kickbacks in the Khichdi scam.

Recently, the ED filed a chargesheet in the Khichdi scam against Suraj Chavan, Shiv Sena UBT secretary, BMC officials, and close associates. Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had provisionally attached Suraj Chavan's immovable proper ties worth Rs88.51 lakh, in cluding a residential flat in Mumbai and a parcel of agri- cultural land in Ratnagiri.

The ED also recorded the statement of Sandeep Raut, the brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. It is alleged that Sandeep Raut also received funds in his ac- count linked to companies implicated in the scam. Sahyadri Refreshment allegedly diverted a portion of the payment received from the BMC into the account of Sanjay Raut's family members, including his brother Sandeep Raut.