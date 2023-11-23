 Khichdi Scam: Mumbai Police's EOW Summons Shiv Sena's Amol Kirtikar & Aditya Thackeray's Close Aide Suraj Chavan
The case involves an allegation of favoritism in awarding a contract for Khichdi distribution.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Amol Kirtikar and Suraj Chavan |

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has summoned Amol Kirtikar, associated with Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, and Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aditya Thackeray. Both have been asked to appear before the EOW on November 25 for investigation. Amol is the son of MP Gajanan Kirtikar, associated with the Shinde faction.

In September, EOW interrogated Kirtikar for six hours regarding this case. During the preliminary investigation in August, EOW also interrogated Chavan for six hours.

The case involves an allegation of favoritism in awarding a contract for Khichdi distribution. An eatery owner purportedly received the contract, but police suspect that the promised quantity of Khichdi was not distributed.

Food distribution occurred for migrant workers boarding trains to their hometowns from CSMT, Bandra Terminus, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Khichdi Scam: BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sangeeta Hasnale Appears Before ED To Record...
