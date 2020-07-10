Lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad from July 13 to July 23- what's allowed, what's not

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms, Pune district administration has decided to reimpose the lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13.

Complete lockdown is announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to July 23, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday, as quoted by ANI.

Only shops related to essential services like dairy, medical stores and hospitals will remain open.

Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented said Naval Kishore Ram, the Pune district collector, as quoted by ANI.