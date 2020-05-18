Lockdown 4.0: Classrooms to remain shut, government to issue relaxation guidelines today

The Maharashtra Government, on Sunday, announced the extension of the lockdown up to May 31 amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The government will issue its own set of guidelines on Monday on phase-wise relaxation and lifting of the lockdown, especially in orange and green zones. However, the government will further tighten curbs in 14 red zone districts and containment areas.

The notification was issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta in a notification saying that the lockdown will continue till May 31. All earlier orders shall be aligned with today’s order.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope told the Free Press Journal, “In the zones, and especially in containment areas including Mumbai, schools and colleges will continue to remain shut. The government will not allow public, political, social and religious gatherings. The district and inter-state borders will remain closed. Public transport within the district but not inter district is being contemplated.’’ However, he explained even though some districts fall under the red zone category, the government may consider reopening economic activities at tehsil levels.

Tope said the state government will clear its stand in the guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

As far as further relaxation in orange and red zone districts is concerned, Tope said the government may open up non-essential shops in a staggered manner. “The government will further allow reopening of industries without relaxing the district and inter-state borders. The functioning of the offices of stamps and registration, regional transport and GST will be allowed in these districts,’’ he noted. The minister reiterated that the people will have to strictly adhere to social distancing and hygiene norms.

The Inspector General of Registration has issued orders directing that all the offices of sub registrar and joint registrar will be fully operational for the registration of properties from May 18 onwards, excluding those in containment areas. The staff has been asked to log in and resume their duties.

Already more than 40,000 industrial units with 10 lakh workers have restarted their operations mainly in orange and green zones and partly in few tehsils in red zones.