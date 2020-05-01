Lockdown 3.0 in India: Will wine shops be open in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai from May 4?

On Friday, the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended for two more weeks from May 4, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA said that the next phase of lockdown, will permit "considerable relaxations" when it came to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.

However, irrespective of the zone, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, in the new guidelines, as reported by ANI, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.