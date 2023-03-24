Locals protest against burial ground plan, MBMC seeks govt directions

After a strong opposition by local residents against the burial ground which is proposed to be constructed on a reserved plot in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought directions from the State Government on the issue. Not ruling out the chances of a law and order problem, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has also asked the civic administration to rethink its cemetery proposal.

Burial ground is proposed in residential area

Claiming that the burial ground has been proposed in the residential area even when there is hardly any minority population living in the vicinity, a delegation representing local residents met civic chief Dilip Dhole to register their opposition. However, the MBMC went on to seek police protection to ensure that the construction work of the burial ground does not face any hurdles. In response, the police held a meeting with residents and subsequently wrote to the civic body, asking to consider relocation of the burial ground. They also underscored that there are chances of law and order issue if the MBMC moves ahead with the plan as it is. All eyes are now on Dhole’s decision.

Exploring other plots for burial ground reservation

“As of now, I have duly informed about the current situation as well as the police communication to my superiors. We are also exploring other options, including proposed burial ground reservations at Uttan, Navghar and Kashigaon. We are waiting for a final nod from the Development Department,” said Dhole.

Burial ground has become a need

Speaking about the issue, local MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, “Although there is an urgent need for a burial ground, the facility coming up amidst a residential locality is not justified. To avoid such controversies, I am following up on the issue to ensure that land parcels which are away from residential localities are tagged as reserved areas for burial grounds.”

The demand for burial grounds is gaining momentum amongst the Muslim community which is facing an acute space crunch in the existing graveyards.