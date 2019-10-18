Local body to decide if Narayan Rane’s bungalow to be demolished

Mumbai: Whether to demolish the Juhu-based lavish bungalow of former chief minister Narayan Rane or not, would now be decided by the civic authorities.

This comes after the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by an activist seeking action against Rane for illegally constructing a bungalow near the coast.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre dismissed the petition filed by Pune-based activist Pradeep Bhalekar.

During the course of hearing, the bench said that the orders passed in another set of petitions highlighting the rampant illegal structures at Alibaug, would apply to Rane’s bungalow too.

Notably, a bunch of petitions were disposed of by the bench led by CJ Nandrajog ordering the local authorities of Alibaug to demolish all the illegal structures including that of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.

In these orders, CJ Nandrajog has ordered all the civic authorities to take action against illegal structures constructed near the coast. While hearing the petition filed by Bhalekar against Rane’s bungalow, CJ said there was no need to file a separate petition.

“That order (passed in Alibaug constructions matter) would apply on this matter too, if the structure is illegal. You should go an approach the appropriate authorities and seek a relief,” the bench said.

In his petition filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, the activist Bhalekar had sought action against Rane, his wife Nilam and sons Nitesh and Nilesh under the provisions of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to Bhalekar, the politician Rane and his family members have unaccounted and undisclosed properties.

In his plea, Bhalekar by highlighting the history of Rane family (before and after entering mainstream politics) claimed that the family has illegally usurped a few government lands in Mumbai and Malwan and have thus committed corruption.

Bhalekar further claimed that all this has been possible only because Rane misused his office and power. He has accordingly urged the court to direct a detailed enquiry against the Rane family.