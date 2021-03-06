Loan scam under Sonu Sood's name; actor to lodge complaint

Actor Sonu Sood will soon lodge a complaint with Mumbai Police after he learnt that unidentified people had created a fake loan institution that provided loans and asked people to transfer ₹3,500 as a processing fee to avail a loan of ₹5 lakh for a tenure of 60 months. While no case has been lodged yet but is likely to be registered by Saturday.

According to sources, the scamster has created a bogus loan approval letterhead under “Sonu Sood Foundation” and issued the letter to people who inquired. Moreover, the fake letter also showed the bank account number. Recently, when the actor learnt about it, he filed a case with the Uttar Pradesh police and soon he will lodge one with the Mumbai police.

In the letter, scamster claimed that the company accepts only online transactions. On Friday, in a social media post, Sood said, "‘Sood Charity Foundation’ does not provide any kind of loans. Please BEWARE of these scams and frauds. One such fake number is +91 90072 24111. Thank you!". Soon after learning about the scam, the actor approached UP Police and lodged a complaint.