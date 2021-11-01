Mumbai: Loader at Int'l airport steals diamonds worth Rs 24L, held

The Sahar police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing diamonds worth over Rs 24 lakh from the cargo terminal at the international airport. The accused identified as Rohit Kotian worked as a loader at the terminal, said police officials.

According to the police, the parcel containing 23 diamonds of 22.20 carat belonged to a private firm. The parcel arrived from Australia in the first week of October, however, the parcel went missing soon after it reached the godown of the international courier terminal at the airport, said police.

Soon after the theft came to light the firm alerted the cargo authority and also alerted the police which began their probe. After scrutinizing the close circuit camera footage inside the cargo area and based on information the police zeroed in on Kotain who worked there as a loader, said police.

On Sunday the accused was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody. We have recovered some part of the booty and some part is yet to be recovered, said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:40 AM IST