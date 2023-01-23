LIVE: Bal Thackeray's oil portrait unveiled at Maharashtra legislative building |

The unveiling ceremony of an oil portrait of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray was held at the central hall of the state legislative building in Mumbai.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Narayan Rane, and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray were present during the unveiling ceremony, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the event.

For the uninitiated, the Shiv Sena recently split into two factions with the one commanding the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another headed by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray aligned with the Opposition in the state. Both factions are claiming the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Watch the ceremony live here:

@ShivSena supremo Bal Thackeray's portrait was released in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/nChzPDwCsB — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 23, 2023

