'Licenses To Be Cancelled...': Maha Minister Pratap Sarnaik Warns Sellers Over Sale Of ST's NCMC Cards At Inflated Rates

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has warned authorised sellers against charging inflated rates for NCMC smart cards meant for concession-eligible passengers. Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has issued a strong warning that licenses of the sellers will be cancelled for selling ST's NCMC cards at inflated rates.

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This warning comes as recent complaints have been received about some authorised sellers selling cards to concession-eligible passengers at inflated rates. The MSRTC has appointed more than 3,000 authorised sellers across the state, who are available at every depot and major bus stations.

What Are the Official Rates Of NCMC Cards?

The rate has been fixed at Rs 199 for new NCMC cardholders, while Rs 149 will be charged to passengers who already have smart cards.

According to Pratap Sarnaik, instructions have been given to relevant officers to immediately cancel the licenses of authorised sellers charging unreasonable rates. Sarnaik also informed that action has already been taken against some vendors, with their licenses cancelled for violating pricing rules.

He added that use of NCMC cards will soon be made mandatory for all concession-eligible passengers during ST travel, adding that, "This will not only make travel more convenient but also enable accurate and digital delivery of concessions." In addition to this, a unified SOP has also been established for ticket distribution, card top-up, and other transactions through NCMC cards.

What are NCMC Cards?

The NCMC is designed to replace paper-based concession passes with a cashless, digital alternative that allows automated ticketing and centralised record-keeping. According to Sarnaik, the new system will not only make travel more convenient but also enable accurate and digital delivery of concessions, making ST services more modern, transparent, and passenger-centric.

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