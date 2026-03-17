'MSRTC Retirees Get One-Year Free Travel With Spouse'; Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Transfers For Staff Posted Over 3 Years

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday announced that retired employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be allowed to travel free on ST buses along with their spouses for one year.

Vidhan Bhavan Meet with Unions

The announcement was made during a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan with representatives of various employee unions to discuss pending issues related to ST staff. Sarnaik, who also serves as chairman of the corporation, held detailed discussions with union leaders and directed the administration to address the grievances raised by employees in a phased manner.

During the meeting, the Seva Shakti Sangharsh ST Employees Union highlighted concerns related to disciplinary action against drivers and conductors, operational difficulties at depots, and problems arising from certain administrative procedures. The union’s president and MLA Sadabhau Khot, along with other office bearers, participated in the discussion.

Sarnaik said the corporation is committed to ensuring justice for employees and improving transparency in the functioning of the transport undertaking while safeguarding the interests of both staff and passengers.

Transfers for Long-Serving Supervisors and Officers

The minister also directed the administration to transfer supervisors and officers who have been serving at the same location for more than three years. Employee unions had strongly demanded the implementation of such transfers, and Sarnaik instructed officials to carry out the process at the earliest.

He emphasized that providing quality service to passengers remains the ultimate goal of the corporation and its employees. The minister also asked the administration to adopt a fair and transparent approach in matters related to daily operational issues faced by drivers and conductors, depot-level decision-making, and disciplinary action.

Sarnaik added that the ST administration will continue regular dialogue with employee unions to resolve their issues quickly and amicably so that better services can be delivered to passengers.

The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar along with other senior officials.

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