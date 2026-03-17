Uran's Flamingo Haven Under Threat: Activists Allege Encroachments, Blocked Waterways Stressing Key Wetland

A 14-hectare intertidal wetland in the T.S. Chanakya area of Uran, known as a feeding ground for flamingos and other migratory birds, is alleged that be under ecological stress due to alleged encroachments and the blocking of natural waterways, environmental activists have said. |

A 14-hectare intertidal wetland in the T.S. Chanakya area of Uran, known as a feeding ground for flamingos and other migratory birds, is alleged that be under ecological stress due to alleged encroachments and the blocking of natural waterways, environmental activists have said.

Wooden Barriers Disrupt Tidal Flow

According to activists, narrow natural channels that allow tidal water to flow into the wetland have been obstructed using wooden barriers and other structures, disrupting the natural exchange of water during high and low tide. They said the restrictions on tidal flow have led to water stagnation and the spread of a thick layer of algae, raising concerns over the health of the ecosystem.

Environmental observers warned that the wetland’s deterioration could directly affect its ability to support flamingos and other birdlife. They said the site, once considered a suitable habitat and feeding area, is becoming increasingly unviable due to the altered hydrology and continued encroachment.

Activists pointed out that the wetland has been recorded in the National Wetland Inventory, yet no effective protection has followed.

Complaint Filed, But CIDCO Silent

" We have submitted a complaint to the Union environment ministry over the issue. The state’s mangrove cell had earlier proposed bringing the area under protection, while the local civic body had sought its inclusion in an eco-tourism circuit. However, no meaningful response has been received from CIDCO," said tfe director of Nat Connect Foundation BN Kumar.

Environmental groups have demanded the immediate removal of encroachments and the restoration of blocked tidal channels, saying urgent intervention is necessary to revive the wetland and prevent further habitat loss.

Nandkumar of Sagar Shakti, an activist associated with the issue, alleged that CIDCO has neither cleared the encroachments nor permitted other agencies to take steps for preserving the wetland.

With concerns mounting over the condition of the ecologically sensitive site, attention is now on whether the central government and relevant authorities will step in to protect the flamingo habitat.

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