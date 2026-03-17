Mumbai's BDD Chawl Redevelopment: CM Devendra Fadnavis Hands Over 864 Flats, Vows To Complete 15,593 Homes By December 2029

he Maharashtra government is committed to complete 100% construction of 15,593 rehabilitation flats under the BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) Chawl redevelopment projects in Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg–Parel by December 2029, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is committed to complete 100% construction of 15,593 rehabilitation flats under the BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) Chawl redevelopment projects in Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg–Parel by December 2029, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Keys Distributed for Naigaon Phase One

He was speaking at the keys distribution ceremony of 864 rehabilitation flats in the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex under the Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment project.

The flats form part of the first phase of the Naigaon redevelopment project, where 864 apartments across five towers out of eight in Rehabilitation Building No. 1 have been completed and handed over to eligible residents.

Fadnavis said the BDD Chawl redevelopment project had been under discussion for nearly four decades but remained stalled due to technical challenges, differing proposals from private builders and local disagreements. “The government therefore decided to take the project into its own hands instead of leaving it to private developers, and it is now being implemented through MHADA’s Mumbai board ,” he said.

Quality at Par With Private Projects

He added that the quality of construction in the redevelopment project is of a very high standard and comparable with any private projects, with several modern amenities provided for residents. At the Worli project, residents are being given one parking space per flat, while in Naigaon, one parking space has been provided for every two flats, with efforts underway to explore engineering solutions to improve parking facilities.

The chief minister also announced that around 900 sq ft of land would be allotted for the construction of a temple dedicated to Bhavani Mata in the Naigaon area.

Legacy of Annabhau Sathe, Ambedkar to be Documented

Highlighting the cultural significance of the area, Fadnavis said the BDD Chawls have a rich historical legacy, having been associated with iconic personalities such as Annabhau Sathe and B. R. Ambedkar. He suggested that the history of the chawls should be documented in a book after the redevelopment is completed.

The chief minister also said the government is working to ensure that ordinary and middle-class citizens in Mumbai receive housing opportunities. Redevelopment work is underway in several other areas, including Abhyudaya Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Motilal Nagar, GTB Nagar, SVP Nagar and Kamathipura, which together will see redevelopment across nearly 1,000 acres in the city.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Fadnavis urged residents not to sell their new homes, adding that the houses represent the struggles of generations who lived in the BDD chawls.

Housing for Police Personnel on Agenda

He also assured that the government is working towards resolving issues related to housing for police personnel, adding that discussions would be held with Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde to address concerns related to pricing and ownership policies.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said the redevelopment project would provide free 500 sq ft modern flats to residents who had lived for decades in 160 sq ft chawl rooms, marking a major improvement in their living standards.

“The Maharashtra government is committed to ensuring that Marathi residents who had moved out of Mumbai due to lack of housing get an opportunity to live in the heart of the city again,” he said, adding that the BDD redevelopment project reflects that commitment.

Shinde said the MHADA will maintain the rehabilitated buildings for 12 years, providing relief to residents.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the government remains committed to fulfilling the housing aspirations of ordinary citizens.

At the event, MHADA Vice-President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal said that 7,550 rehabilitation flats are currently under construction across the three BDD redevelopment projects including 4,893 in Worli, 1,074 in Naigaon and 1,582 in the NM Joshi Marg project. In total, 9,815 rehabilitation flats are currently under construction with 63% of the work completed so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/