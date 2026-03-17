Mumbai University Soon Set To Get Battery-Operated Buggy Cars At Kalina Campus | Details Here

Good News For Mumbai University Students! Battery-Operated Buggies Soon At Kalina Campus For Internal Transport |

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai is soon set to introduce battery-operated buggy cars at its Kalina campus in Santacruz in order to make internal travel easier for students, parents and faculty members.

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According to a report by Mumbai News, around four to five battery-powered buggies are expected to be purchased for the campus and will operate from different gates of the university campus.

Furthermore, the report added that each of these buggies is estimated to cost between Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 6.2 lakh, and the initiative will reportedly be funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from a private bank.

Earlier, the BEST bus number 318, which runs between Santacruz Station East and Kurla Bus Station West, used to enter the university campus, providing convenient transportation for students and staff. However, the service was discontinued due to security concerns.

The concerns reportedly arose after a former research scholar and Buddhist monk, Rahul Balkhande, also known as Bhadant Vimansa, began an unauthorised protest inside the campus. University officials said restricting the bus entry was aimed at preventing outsiders from entering the campus and gathering in support of the protest by Vimansa, the report by Hindustan Times stated.

Why is Vimansa protesting?

Vimansa has been holding a peaceful protest for more than 190 days. He has been demanding steps to preserve and strengthen the university’s Pali Language Department. His demands include the construction of a separate Pali Language Bhavan, increased funding for the department, renovation of the Annabhau Sathe Students’ Hostel, and the construction of a new hostel that can accommodate around 300 students.

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