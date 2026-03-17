Mumbai University Professor Branded 'Urban Naxal' In Senate; Activists, Kumar Ketkar Panel Condemn 'Dangerous Political Tool'

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: A day after Dr. Deepak Pawar, professor at department of civics and politics science at Mumbai University (MU) was tagged as an ‘urban naxal’ at the senate meeting convened for budget discussion, several organisations and activists, including the Kumar Ketkar Panel of Asiatic society condemned the incident.

BJP Senator Targets Professor

Sheetal Devrukhkar, a BJP senate while presenting the proposal addressed Pawar as ‘urban naxal’ in the house. The Kumar Ketkar panel, contesting the asiatic society of mumbai library elections, condemning the incident said, “It is pertinent to note that labelling intellectuals, academics, and social activists as ‘Urban Naxals’ has become a dangerous political tool to silence dissent and intimidate independent voices. The Kumar Ketkar Panel firmly believes that such tactics have no place in a democratic university committed to free inquiry, open debate, and the pursuit of knowledge.” Further it demanded an apology letter from the senate, tagging it as ‘politically motivated’. Although the proposal was withdrawn, an official withdrawal from the records was demanded along with a reaffirmation from the senate and management council that the academic freedom and constitutional rights of the university employees will be preserved.

“The attempt to defame a professor, thinker and a person who has consistently worked on issues of Marathi language and culture in such a manner is not only irresponsible, but also a serious intellectual bankruptcy. The Senate is the highest body that decides educational policies and guides the administration of the university. Therefore, when a constructive discussion on educational issues is expected in the Senate meeting, taking a political tone is detrimental to the autonomy and academic environment of the university,” said Comrade Shailendra Kamble, Secretary, Mumbai District Committee.

Pawer Opposed Three-Language Policy

Pawar was one of the first people to oppose the three-language policy implementation in the state, as it dissolved the students' option to choose Marathi or any other language for learning. Following which, he started Marathi Abhyas Kendra, a study circle to promote marathi language in all aspects.

On Saturday, after the budget session convened, an adjournment motion was presented by Sheetal Devrukhkar, a senate member from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded for an enquiry to be conducted against the professor for speaking defaming chief minister devendra fadnavis in a public meeting outside the campus.

While the senate members of Shiv sena (UBT) and others also condemned the move, teachers’ representatives Vandana Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Kulkarni said, “The senate should focus on students’ issues rather than debates over a professor’s public comments.” Other members argued that raising such matters in the senate could undermine academic freedom. The discussion ended with Bhamre saying that the senate “could only make recommendations to the administration” and that it was up to them to act in compliance with the rules.

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