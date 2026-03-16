SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27 OUT At ssc.gov.in; Check Notification And Application Dates For CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD & More

SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: The new SSC calendar for 2026–2027 has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can use the SSC new exam calendar 2026–2027 pdf to obtain information about the notification release date, application opening, and closing schedule. The SSC calendar 2026 PDF dates for the recruitment tests CGL, MTS, CPO, GD, CHSL, and others are available for download on the official website ssc.gov.in.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Exam schedule
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII
Notification Release: March 31, 2026
Application Dates: March 31 – April 30, 2026
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination
Notification Release: April 30, 2026
Application Dates: April 30 – May 31, 2026
Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination
Notification Release: April 30, 2026
Application Dates: April 30 – May 31, 2026
Combined Hindi Translators Examination
Notification Release: May 31, 2026
Application Dates: May 31 – June 30, 2026
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination
Notification Release: May 31, 2026
Application Dates: May 31 – June 30, 2026
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL)
Notification Release: June 30, 2026
Application Dates: June 30 – July 31, 2026
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination
Notification Release: June 30, 2026
Application Dates: June 30 – July 31, 2026
Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination
Notification Release: September 30, 2026
Application Dates: September 30 – October 31, 2026
Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination
Notification Release: September 30, 2026
Application Dates: September 30 – October 31, 2026
Direct link to download exam schedule
SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Steps to download exam schedule
Applicants can see how to get the SSC revised calendar for 2026–2027 here:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the notice board area by scrolling through the homepage.
Step 3: Next, select SSC New Exam Calendar 2026–2027.
Step 3: A PDF file including the application dates and full notification will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Verify and download the SSC dates.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Exam Pattern
Tier 1 / Paper 1 (CBT):
Computer-Based Test that acts as the screening stage and evaluates basic aptitude.
Tier 2 / Paper 2 (CBT / Skill Test):
A more advanced stage with greater weight in the final selection for exams such as SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC JE, and SSC JHT.
Variation by Exam:
The number of questions and structure may vary depending on the specific SSC examination.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Selection Process
Tier 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Tier 2 Examination / Skill Test (depending on the post)
Physical / Skill Tests (for posts such as Stenographer, CHSL, Havaldar, GD Constable, and CPO)
Document Verification (final stage before appointment)