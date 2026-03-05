Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Denied Entry To Mumbai University Campus Amid Monk's 190-Day Satyagraha For Pali Department

Mumbai University | File Image

Mumbai: Senior and internationally acclaimed documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan was denied entry to the Kalina campus of University of Mumbai when he arrived to extend support to research scholar and Buddhist monk Bhadant Vimansa, who has been staging a peaceful satyagraha for over six months.

The Denial of Entry

According to a statement issued by activist and cultural figure Sandesh Gaikwad, Patwardhan reached the main gate of the Kalina campus on Tuesday but was stopped by security personnel and denied entry to the premises.

Bhadant Vimansa has been on a peaceful protest for the past 190 days, demanding the preservation and development of the Pali Language Department at the university. His key demands include the construction of an independent Pali Language Bhavan, increased financial grants for the department, renovation of the Annabhau Sathe Students’ Hostel, and the construction of a new hostel to accommodate nearly 300 students.

Allegations of Inhuman Treatment

The protesting monk has alleged that instead of addressing his demands, the university administration terminated his Ph.D. admission and subjected him to what supporters describe as “inhuman treatment.” It has also been claimed that his daily essential items have been sealed for nearly a month and that he has been denied access to toilet and bathing facilities. Observers say that Vimansa has continued his protest wearing a single robe throughout the period.

Patwardhan had attempted to visit the protest site to express moral support. However, after being denied entry by campus authorities, he met Vimansa near the campus entrance gate. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the filmmaker handed the monk a rose and enquired about his well-being.

“I am on satyagraha and am prepared to endure whatever hardship the administration imposes. I do not seek any personal help,” Vimansa said.

His ongoing protest has drawn support from several social, educational and human rights organisations, activists said.

