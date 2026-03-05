Maharashtra Govt Announces Annual Awards To Promote Study And Preservation Of Modi And Persian Scripts

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: In a move aimed at preserving Maharashtra’s rich historical and administrative legacy, the state government has announced two annual awards to promote the study and use of Modi and Persian scripts. The initiative was announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar through a government resolution issued by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department.

The Two Awards and Their Purpose

The awards titled the “Modi Script Promotion Award” and the “Persian Script Promotion Award” will recognise individuals or organisations that have made notable contributions to the research, documentation and promotion of these historically significant scripts.

Historically, Modi script served as the primary administrative script during the Maratha period and was widely used for official government correspondence, revenue records and documentation. Persian script, on the other hand, played an important role in political communication, royal decrees and foreign affairs during various periods of governance in the region.

Declining Usage but Enduring Heritage

Although the everyday use of these scripts has declined over time, the state government noted that they remain an integral part of Maharashtra’s historical heritage. Thousands of archival records, manuscripts and administrative documents written in Modi and Persian scripts are preserved in state archives and private collections, offering valuable insights into the political, social and economic history of the Maratha era.

“The decision has been taken to encourage scholars, researchers and the younger generation to study and preserve these scripts, which hold invaluable historical references,” Shelar said.

Eligibility for Modi Script Award

Under the Modi Script Promotion Award, individuals or institutions that have conducted extensive research on the history of the Maratha period or have significantly contributed to the promotion of the Modi script will be eligible. The award criteria include the publication of a book written in Modi script that presents new perspectives on Maratha history. The book must be written in Marathi and should not contain any scientific or historical objections.

The recipient of the award will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh along with a certificate of recognition.

Similarly, the Persian Script Promotion Award will honour individuals or organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the study of the Maratha period or the promotion of Persian script. Contributions may include research work or participation in publishing books written in Persian script. This award will also carry a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

Transparent Selection Process

To ensure transparency in the selection process, separate committees have been constituted for both awards. The Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department will serve as chairperson, with the concerned Deputy Secretary, the Executive Editor of the Darshanika Department and the Director of the Directorate of Archives acting as member secretaries.

The Modi Script Committee includes historians Rajendra Dume and Sunil Kadam, while the Persian Script Committee comprises historians Guruprasad Kanitkar and Parag Pimpalkhare.

Shelar expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen efforts to preserve and promote Maharashtra’s historical scripts and encourage deeper academic engagement with archival materials.

