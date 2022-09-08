LED lights taken down from grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon after BJP raises objection

Yakub Abdul Razak Memon |

Mumbai: BJP leader Ram Kadam put out pictures of Yakub Memon's grave on Wednesday and alleged that Memon's grave is being turned into a Mazar. In the pictures, one could see beautification work being carried out on Memon's grave.

While speaking to the media the BJP MLA said, "Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan's behest, converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was CM. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi & he should apologise to people of Mumbai."

Maharashtra | Lighting arrangements that were put up at the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon are now being removed. Latest visuals from Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/i3rOi2VgVl — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

However, this move faced a lot of backlash and as a result, the LED lights and other arrangements were taken down. On Thursday, September 8, ANI reported that the lighting at the cemetery site is being taken down.

The police were present at the site. Public uproar followed the BJP leader's questioning of the matter and claim that efforts are being made to turn the executed terrorist's burial into a "Mazar."

Who was Yakub Memon?

Yakub Abdul Razzaq Memon, born into the Memon family on 30 July 1962 in Mumbai Memon enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completed his study as a chartered accountant in 1990 Memon founded the chartered accountancy firm 'Mehta & Memon Associates' with his childhood friend Chetan Mehta.

He founded another accountancy firm 'AR & Sons'. Named after his father, it was so successful that Memon won a "Best Chartered Accountant of the Year" award from the Memon community of Mumbai. He also formed the export company 'Tejrath International' to export meat products to the Persian Gulf region and Middle East.

In 1993 Mumbai (Bombay) Blast

Memon financially assisted his brother Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim in planning and executing the bombings. Memon handled Tiger's funds, funded the training of 15 youths who were sent to a secret location to learn handling arms and ammunition, purchased the vehicles used in the bombings, and stockpiled weapons.

Arrest

The Indian Central Bureau of Investigation claims that Memon was arrested at New Delhi railway station on 5 August 1994. However, Memon claims that he surrendered to police in Nepal on the 28 July 1994. Memon was arrested with a briefcase which contained a recording of a conversation he had in Karachi. Imprisonment Memon was originally held at Yerwada Central Jail, and was transferred to Nagpur Central Jail in August 2007.

While in prison, he studied at Indira Gandhi National Open University and earned two master's degrees: the first, in 2013, in English literature and the second degree, in 2014, in political science.

Execution

Memon was executed at Nagpur Central Jail at around 6:30 am IST on 30 July 2015, his 53rd birthday.