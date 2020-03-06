Latest coronavirus update: Railway hospitals to be prepared with isolation wards

Mumbai: The railway board has issued a circular directing all the divisional and sub-divisional hospitals of the railways to be ready with their isolation wards for handling the suspected Coronavirus patients.
Senior railway officials said the circular has been issued as a precautionary measures so that the doctors at these hospitals are prepared to deal with any emergencies.
The move comes after 29 positive cases were reported in India, leading to panic among citizens. According to the state health department, there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus in Maharashtra.
“All medical in charges of your Zones/Pus should be advised to be in-constant touch with the respective State Health Authorities to obtain the guidelines/updates issued on the subject and take necessary detective, preventive and curative measures suggested by State Authoirities,” read circular issued by Railway Board.
Senior officials said all the hospitals should have isolation wards for treating suspected Coronavirus cases with availability of protective gears.
“Persons with fever should be separated from other patients and there should be separated counter ward with specific signages for fever cases and medical staffs deployed at such places should protective gears,” he said.
Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR said all the hospitals which come under Central Railway are asked to take precautionary measures. “The doctors from the state health department will train railway doctors in identifying and handling Corona suspected patients,” he said.
Sutar said they have also informed the doctors to immediately inform the state health department or office if they detect any suspected Coronavirus cases.
If any patient shows symptoms similar to Coronavirus, they should notify the BMC health department so they will start screening the patient and isolated them at Kasturba hospital,” he added.