Latest coronavirus update: Railway hospitals to be prepared with isolation wards

Mumbai: The railway board has issued a circular directing all the divisional and sub-divisional hospitals of the railways to be ready with their isolation wards for handling the suspected Coronavirus patients.

Senior railway officials said the circular has been issued as a precautionary measures so that the doctors at these hospitals are prepared to deal with any emergencies.

The move comes after 29 positive cases were reported in India, leading to panic among citizens. According to the state health department, there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus in Maharashtra.

“All medical in charges of your Zones/Pus should be advised to be in-constant touch with the respective State Health Authorities to obtain the guidelines/updates issued on the subject and take necessary detective, preventive and curative measures suggested by State Authoirities,” read circular issued by Railway Board.