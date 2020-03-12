Latest coronavirus update: Private schools conduct awareness seminars to educate students, teachers and parents

Mumbai: Following notices to parents to take preventive measures against Coronavirus, private board schools are now conducting health awareness seminars to educate students, teachers and parents about precautionary measures.

Schools are inviting doctors and medical experts to share information about steps to protect people and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Members of Billabong High International School (BHIS) at Andheri organised an awareness session for parents and students on Wednesday.

The session on the COVID-19 outbreak, along with its precautionary measures, was conducted by Dr Amruta Shirodkar, paediatrician and neonatologist. Students and parents were informed of severity of levels of infections, how children are more vulnerable to the virus, formats for the spread of infection and preventive measures.