Latest coronavirus update: Private schools conduct awareness seminars to educate students, teachers and parents

Mumbai: Following notices to parents to take preventive measures against Coronavirus, private board schools are now conducting health awareness seminars to educate students, teachers and parents about precautionary measures.
Schools are inviting doctors and medical experts to share information about steps to protect people and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Members of Billabong High International School (BHIS) at Andheri organised an awareness session for parents and students on Wednesday.
The session on the COVID-19 outbreak, along with its precautionary measures, was conducted by Dr Amruta Shirodkar, paediatrician and neonatologist. Students and parents were informed of severity of levels of infections, how children are more vulnerable to the virus, formats for the spread of infection and preventive measures.
Shirodkar explained the remedies for parents and steps on what to do if parents suspect infections. Nikhat Azam, principal, BHIS Billabong High International School, Santacruz, said, “Teachers during instructional hours are encouraging children to drink a lot of water to keep themselves hydrated, follow the 20-second rule while washing hands, use a sanitiser and avoid physical contact with those affected with cold. Parents can send their children to school wearing masks if they so desire.”
At Podar Jumbo Kids preschool, children are being educated about the practice of washing hands properly stated, Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association (ECA). Vats said, “We want children to understand that all germs are not visible so it is important to develop an intrinsic habit of washing hands and keeping ourselves clean.”
While Avnita Bir, Principal of RN Podar School, said, “Students are allowed to wear masks inside classrooms if they are unwell or as a precautionary measure.”
Another private school at Oshiwara has been conducting medical health awareness campaigns for teachers and staff. The manager of school said, “We want our teachers and non-teaching staff to be safe. Teachers interact with students directly so it is better to educate them first to be extra cautious.”
