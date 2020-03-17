Latest coronavirus update: One of city's first virus patient duo tests negative after treatment

Mumbai: Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 40, there is a glimmer of hope.

A 70-year-old man from the western suburbs, the first patient to be diagnosed with coronavirus along with his wife, tested negative for the virus, according to his swab test report on Monday.

Although his wife tested positive, her condition is reportedly stable. All the tests have been conducted at the laboratory in Kasturba hospital.

Senior civic officials said the senior citizen was the first to have tested negative. They will be sending his samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for reconfirmation.