Latest coronavirus update: One of city's first virus patient duo tests negative after treatment

Mumbai: Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 40, there is a glimmer of hope.
A 70-year-old man from the western suburbs, the first patient to be diagnosed with coronavirus along with his wife, tested negative for the virus, according to his swab test report on Monday.
Although his wife tested positive, her condition is reportedly stable. All the tests have been conducted at the laboratory in Kasturba hospital.
Senior civic officials said the senior citizen was the first to have tested negative. They will be sending his samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for reconfirmation.
"We are happy to say that our medical intervention has worked and the 70-year-old man, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 until Sunday, has now tested negative for the virus on Monday,” he said
“But we will be sending his urine, stools and blood samples to the NIV for reconfirmation,” he added.
Along with medicines to treat the symptoms, he was also given the drug used to treat swine flu, Tamiflu, as per the guidelines issued by the central health department.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)