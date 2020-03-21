Latest coronavirus update: Near lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, private offices, non-essential goods shops to close till March 31

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in a bid to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from entering the third lethal stage of community transmission, on Friday announced a near shut down of the India's financial and commercial capital.

All private offices and non-essential goods shops in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur will be closed from midnight Friday until March 31.

However, the railways, bus and metro services have been spared for a while.

The government has also excluded institutions and establishments regulated by the RBI, including banks, from the 'shut down' directive.

The government offices will function with 25% staff.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had public health minister Rajesh Tope and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta by his side, said in his address on social media that only essential services, including medical, grocery and milk stores, as well as banks, will be allowed to stay open.

''If these stringent measures too fail to curb the spread of the virus, the government may be forced to halt public transport like buses and trains to restrict people’s movement,'' he warned.

He said the decision has been taken to reduce crowding and to maintain social distancing. Thackeray's announcement came after the number of coronavirus patients surged to 53, including one death in the state.