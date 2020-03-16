Latest coronavirus update in India: Detention of victim and kin

Further, the state government, which has invoked the Epidemic Act, 1897, has vested powers in the district collector to put a person with symptoms of coronavirus under detention, if he or she refuses to be admitted in the isolation ward, so that doctors can treat them.
In this context, a detailed notification has been issued, said Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope.
‘‘Officers empowered under the Epidemic Act are authorised to isolate and / or admit a person who develops symptoms simulating that of the COVID 19 infection.
The empowered officer may initiate action under the section 188 of the IPC against the person who refuses to comply with such advice of isolation and/or admission,’’ the minister informed.
