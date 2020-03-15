Coronavirus scare in Bhopal: New Market witnesses sharp drop in footfall

BHOPAL: Coronavirus scare has led to a sharp drop in footfall in prime market like New Market.

It reflects the intensity of coronavirus panic on market. Traders hope that market will get rid of this phase soon and this trend is but a temporary one.

Even on Sunday, which is supposed to be the busiest day for the market- the market observed dull business.

As per the traders hardly 10-15 per cent people visited the market on Sunday.

Despite the drop in footfall the traders kept their shops open.

Malls also witnessed the same trend of drastic fall in footfall.

Traders lamented that business did not pick up even on Sunday and they are somehow managing the show in these turbulent times and hoped that market will get over this phase soon.

Administration has already shut down even talkies with educational institutes to discourage the gathering at public places.

New Market Businessmen Association president Satish Gangrade said, “People have avoided visiting market as preventive measure and it led sharp drop in footfall.”