Latest coronavirus update: 64-year-old patient dies, wife & son also test positive

Suddenly, on Tuesday morning his heart rate shot up, leading to his death," he said. Pardeshi clarified it would be incorrect to say that the deceased died only because of COVID-19 infection.

According to a BMC statement, the patient was suffering from co-morbidities like high blood pressure, pneumonia and inflammation of heart muscles.

‘‘We are yet to ascertain whether the 63-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai, died due to COVID-19 infection or because of pre-existing ailments," state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

"He was having difficulty in breathing, prompting health officials to shift him to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital," the minister said, adding, "The man was responding well to medication but died around 7 am.

”The elderly man’s wife and son are also admitted at Kasturba Hospital, and were tested positive for coronavirus. In adherence to protocol during a pandemic, the BMC has decided there would be no post mortem and the daughter and son-in-law of the deceased would claim his body for the last rites.

The BMC said that as a precautionary measure the funeral was conducted with only very few near and dear ones in attendance. The body was kept in a glass box.

“His wife and son were allowed to see his body for the last time in the isolation ward. The body was kept in a glass box to prevent the spread of the virus.

The funeral was conducted in the presence of a few family members, as a large gathering is not allowed as per protocol. People who were suffering from cough, cold and other related symptoms were not allowed for the funeral. The body was cremated at the electric crematorium in Dadar,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC.

The deceased was a resident of suburban Ghatkopar and had a travel history to Dubai. On March 8, he got himself admitted to Hinduja Hospital after developing symptoms of coronavirus -- fever, cold and cough -- and on March 12, he tested positive for the virus, by which time, his condition was already critical.

On March 13, he was shifted to Kasturba Hospital. He was given symptomatic treatment, along with HIV medicines, for recovery. But due to co-morbid health issues, his condition deteriorated.