Language Row In Mumbai: Chinese Characters Seen On Outlet Name Near DGS Group Building In Dahisar Spark Fresh Debate; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A fresh controversy has erupted in Mumbai amid the ongoing language row after an outlet name featuring alleged Chinese characters was put up near a DGS Group building along the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East.

The outlet, spotted near a DGS Group buildin, showed the the word 'Jogani' in Marathi, English, and Chinese script. The video was posted by Dahisarkar on its official handle on Instagram showed the alleged Chinese characters outlet name located between Ovaripada and Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station. The clip has since triggered widespread reactions online. The timing has added to the intensity of the backlash amid growing demands to prioritise Marathi language.

Speaking of the DGS Group, it traces its origins to 1985, when founder Dudhnath Girdhari Shukla started D G Traders as a small supplier of binding wires for construction. Over the years, the business diversified into transportation, construction materials, and manpower supply. DGS Group entered property development in 2009, focusing on Mumbai's redevelopment projects under DGS Group Builders & Developers.

Meanwhile, the controversy also comes just days after discussions around making Marathi language proficiency mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1 gained traction. Recently, several shop boards seen in the Gujarati language in Malad had also sparked controversy.

Social media reactions

The incident has sparked mixed responses online. Some users questioned the significance of the issue, with one comment reading, "So much happening in India… and that’s what you cover?"

Others speculated about the intent behind the signage, with one user claiming, "Investor is from China," though no official confirmation has been provided.

Some also said that the language written is reportedly Japanese. One user wrote, "Language war can spark anytime."

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